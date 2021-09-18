Financial Comparison: Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) and Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) and Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Aurora Mobile has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alithya Group has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Aurora Mobile and Alithya Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile 0 0 2 0 3.00 Alithya Group 0 3 0 0 2.00

Aurora Mobile presently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 177.78%. Alithya Group has a consensus price target of $3.48, indicating a potential upside of 26.67%. Given Aurora Mobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Aurora Mobile is more favorable than Alithya Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Alithya Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile $72.28 million 3.08 -$34.49 million ($0.21) -9.00 Alithya Group $217.77 million 0.65 -$13.14 million ($0.23) -11.96

Alithya Group has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Mobile. Alithya Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aurora Mobile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Alithya Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile -53.51% -46.70% -19.88% Alithya Group -4.56% -11.26% -5.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.9% of Aurora Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of Alithya Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alithya Group beats Aurora Mobile on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FITM, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Askida CTTM, a solution that allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; Capsure RFTM, a cloud based platform for healthcare providers to inventory management processes; CASSITM analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochemical turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDERTM, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare facilities and to centralized electronic health records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

