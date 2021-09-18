Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $328.00 Million

Brokerages expect that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will report sales of $328.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $321.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $337.00 million. Federal Signal posted sales of $279.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Federal Signal.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $334.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.60 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSS. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

NYSE FSS opened at $39.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $43.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 21.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 11.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Signal (FSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.