Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other research firms have also commented on CRARY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.82) to €17.00 ($20.00) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €16.00 ($18.82) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €15.50 ($18.24) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €12.00 ($14.12) to €14.60 ($17.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.30 ($13.29) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.85.

CRARY stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23. Crédit Agricole has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $8.16.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

