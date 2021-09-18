L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. HSBC raised L’Air Liquide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L’Air Liquide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $33.83 on Tuesday. L’Air Liquide has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQUY. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 6.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.1% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 12.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 2nd quarter valued at $870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About L’Air Liquide

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

