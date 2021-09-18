Liberum Capital Begins Coverage on Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATDRY. Zacks Investment Research cut Auto Trader Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

