Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.65

Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.65 and traded as low as $0.00. Rennova Health shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 977,798,789 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65.

Rennova Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RNVA)

Rennova Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hospital operations in the United States. As of March 31, 2021, it owns one operating hospital in Oneida, Tennessee; and a rural clinic in Williamsburg, Kentucky. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

