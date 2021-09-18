FEC Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FECOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FEC Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FECOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,100 shares, an increase of 177.1% from the August 15th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,284,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:FECOF opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. FEC Resources has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

FEC Resources Company Profile

FEC Resources, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the exploration and development operation of oil and gas business. It focuses on pursuing exploration and development opportunities for oil and natural gas in the Philippines through Forum Energy. The company was founded on February 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

