FEC Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FECOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FEC Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FECOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,100 shares, an increase of 177.1% from the August 15th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,284,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:FECOF opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. FEC Resources has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.
FEC Resources Company Profile
