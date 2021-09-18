Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) Short Interest Up 183.3% in August

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ PTOC opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67. Pine Technology Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $639,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $966,000. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,327,000.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

