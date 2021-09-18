H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, an increase of 186.7% from the August 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HNNMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday. Finally, downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of HNNMY opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 1.39. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $5.22.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 3.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

