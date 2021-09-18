Brokers Offer Predictions for Rekor Systems, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rekor Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.51). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rekor Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st.

REKR stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. Rekor Systems has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The firm has a market cap of $424.81 million, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 million. Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 148.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%.

In other Rekor Systems news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 5,747 shares of Rekor Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $57,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rekor Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the first quarter valued at about $365,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the first quarter valued at about $2,199,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rekor Systems by 80.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 321,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

