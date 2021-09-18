Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to announce sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the lowest is $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients posted sales of $850.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year sales of $4.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $75.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.18. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,094,036.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,228,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 18,836 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,445,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,576,000 after acquiring an additional 125,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

