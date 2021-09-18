HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$0.35 price target on the stock.

Ascendant Resources stock opened at C$0.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.02 million and a PE ratio of -6.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.22. Ascendant Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.08 and a twelve month high of C$0.34.

Ascendant Resources Company Profile

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

