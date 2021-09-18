HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$0.35 price target on the stock.
Ascendant Resources stock opened at C$0.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.02 million and a PE ratio of -6.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.22. Ascendant Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.08 and a twelve month high of C$0.34.
Ascendant Resources Company Profile
