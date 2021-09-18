Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.83% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC dropped their target price on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pretium Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

Shares of PVG stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.55 and a beta of 0.72. Pretium Resources has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $14.24.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.40 million. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. 53.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

