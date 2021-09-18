Cascades (TSE:CAS) Given Buy Rating at TD Securities

TD Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cascades (TSE:CAS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$20.50 target price on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cascades from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cascades to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.36.

CAS opened at C$15.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.26. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$13.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Cascades’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

In other news, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,351 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.76, for a total value of C$152,780.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$397,531.08. Also, Director Alain Lemaire sold 10,000 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.03, for a total transaction of C$160,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 435,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,988,502.92. Insiders sold a total of 157,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,745 in the last 90 days.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

