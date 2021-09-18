Raymond James Reaffirms Buy Rating for Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET)

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$16.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Evertz Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of TSE ET opened at C$14.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79. Evertz Technologies has a 12-month low of C$11.04 and a 12-month high of C$15.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.51.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$93.29 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evertz Technologies will post 0.9300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.30%.

In other news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$71,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 221,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,105,200. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $93,821.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

