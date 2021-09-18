TD Securities Downgrades Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) to Hold

TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has C$165.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway to a buy rating and set a C$140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Canadian National Railway to a hold rating and set a C$157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$146.27.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$150.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$139.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$138.13. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$125.00 and a 52-week high of C$161.15.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

In related news, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,046,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.19, for a total value of C$175,960,548.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,900,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,765,999,385.83. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,777,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,808,879 shares of company stock worth $781,510,154.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

