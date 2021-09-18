Morgan Stanley Trims Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Target Price to $82.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.70.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $56.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.13 and its 200-day moving average is $63.60.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.54) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $286,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $862,324 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.