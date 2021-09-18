Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at Morgan Stanley

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the airline’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.68.

Shares of LUV opened at $49.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average of $56.12. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $35.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The company’s revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 410,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after purchasing an additional 23,578 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 141,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

