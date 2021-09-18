HC Wainwright Cuts MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Price Target to $8.50

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $8.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

MiMedx Group stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. MiMedx Group has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.21.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 31.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. The business had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MiMedx Group will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 197,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 580,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 250,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. 50.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

