Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its price objective hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NSSC. B. Riley increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.80.

NSSC stock opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $45.48. The company has a market cap of $757.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.12.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $803,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,646,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,323,692.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $71,299.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,437,206.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,465 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 153.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 920,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,063,000 after acquiring an additional 556,869 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 115.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 123,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 954,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,235,000 after acquiring an additional 100,685 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,772,000 after acquiring an additional 92,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,483,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

