Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$26.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday. CSFB set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.63.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$21.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.16 billion and a PE ratio of -24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.24. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$18.37 and a twelve month high of C$32.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

