Medicenna Therapeutics’ (MDNA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$9.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of TSE:MDNA opened at C$3.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$171.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.43. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$2.35 and a 12 month high of C$7.02.
Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile
