Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.25 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Shares of MFG opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,398,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,286,000 after buying an additional 115,520 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,186,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,552,000 after buying an additional 625,234 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,826,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after buying an additional 580,305 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after buying an additional 406,778 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 38.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 860,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 236,969 shares during the period. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mizuho Financial Group (MFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.