Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a growth of 191.3% from the August 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE ACII opened at $9.74 on Friday. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 3.8% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $975,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 208.8% during the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,612,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $5,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

