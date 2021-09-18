Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on GlaxoSmithKline plc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for GlaxoSmithKline in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GSK. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $38.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $42.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average of $38.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,030 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,297,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,651,000 after purchasing an additional 31,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 156.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 25,657 shares during the period. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.13%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

