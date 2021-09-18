VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Stock Price Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.21

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.21 and traded as low as $59.03. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $59.05, with a volume of 5,098 shares.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.
About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)
