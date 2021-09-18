VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Stock Price Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.21

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.21 and traded as low as $59.03. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $59.05, with a volume of 5,098 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.21.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 653.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,266,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,529,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 261.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 42,024 shares during the period.

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.