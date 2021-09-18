Short Interest in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) Grows By 200.0%

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ARYD opened at $9.94 on Friday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARYD. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter worth about $10,473,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter worth about $10,335,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter worth about $6,234,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter worth about $5,699,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter worth about $5,236,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

