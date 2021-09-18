Financial Review: 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) vs. MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI)

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get 8X8 alerts:

This table compares 8X8 and MGT Capital Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $532.34 million 5.18 -$165.59 million ($1.19) -20.67 MGT Capital Investments $1.44 million 10.53 -$3.89 million N/A N/A

MGT Capital Investments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 8X8.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.5% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of 8X8 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and MGT Capital Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -29.99% -80.05% -19.30% MGT Capital Investments -284.88% -326.69% -94.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for 8X8 and MGT Capital Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 1 6 6 0 2.38 MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

8X8 presently has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.18%. Given 8X8’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe 8X8 is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Risk & Volatility

8X8 has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.29, meaning that its stock price is 229% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

8X8 beats MGT Capital Investments on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

MGT Capital Investments Company Profile

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in bitcoin mining business. It owns and operates Bitmain Antminer S9 Bitcoin mining rigs and graphics processing unit-based Ethereum miners. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.