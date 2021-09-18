Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) vs. The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) Head-To-Head Survey

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) and The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.4% of Provident Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Provident Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of The Southern Banc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Provident Financial Services has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Southern Banc has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Provident Financial Services and The Southern Banc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial Services $435.74 million 3.98 $96.95 million $1.39 15.99 The Southern Banc $5.55 million 1.22 $480,000.00 N/A N/A

Provident Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than The Southern Banc.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Provident Financial Services and The Southern Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial Services 0 2 3 0 2.60 The Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Provident Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.78%. Given Provident Financial Services’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Provident Financial Services is more favorable than The Southern Banc.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Financial Services and The Southern Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial Services 33.66% 9.84% 1.24% The Southern Banc 8.61% 3.86% 0.46%

Summary

Provident Financial Services beats The Southern Banc on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

The Southern Banc Company Profile

The Southern Banc Co., Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary company provides various banking products and services. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, savings accounts, safe deposit boxes, personal loans, auto loans, equity lines, construction loans and Internet banking and debit card services. The bank offers services under the following categories: Commercial Financing, Personal Banking, Business Banking and Mortgage Lending services. It also offers mortgage lending activities and accounts receivables factoring to commercial businesses. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Gadsden, AL.

