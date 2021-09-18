Short Interest in Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Increases By 200.0%

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Eiffage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

Get Eiffage alerts:

Shares of EFGSY stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.31. Eiffage has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $23.67.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.