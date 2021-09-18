Saputo (TSE:SAP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.43

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$37.43 and traded as low as C$33.76. Saputo shares last traded at C$34.09, with a volume of 1,925,672 shares.

SAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.38.

Get Saputo alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.10 billion and a PE ratio of 26.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$35.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

About Saputo (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.