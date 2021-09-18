Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.38

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.38 and traded as low as C$0.38. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 22,422 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.92, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.08 million and a PE ratio of -1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.38.

About Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

