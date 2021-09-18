Prudential (LON:PRU) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,481.26

Prudential plc (LON:PRU)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,481.26 ($19.35) and traded as low as GBX 1,439.05 ($18.80). Prudential shares last traded at GBX 1,445.50 ($18.89), with a volume of 7,163,961 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,733 ($22.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,758 ($22.97) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,466 ($19.15) to GBX 1,523 ($19.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,706 ($22.29) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,706.11 ($22.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,441.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,481.26. The company has a market capitalization of £37.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. Prudential’s payout ratio is currently -0.24%.

In other news, insider Mike Wells sold 4,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,446 ($18.89), for a total value of £66,689.52 ($87,130.28). Also, insider Ming Lu purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) per share, for a total transaction of £99,680 ($130,232.56).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

