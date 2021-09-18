Scotiabank Increases WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Price Target to C$3.60

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$3.40 to C$3.60 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of WLDBF opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20. WildBrain has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04.

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

