Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $358.96 Million

Equities analysts expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to post sales of $358.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $353.31 million to $369.54 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted sales of $181.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC increased their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.76.

GOL stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.45. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 710,891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter worth about $5,899,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 454,252 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter worth about $4,132,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 83.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 816,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 371,705 shares in the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.