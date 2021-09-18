Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $166.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $149.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.78. Primerica has a 12 month low of $107.63 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.37. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $654.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Primerica by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 8,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

