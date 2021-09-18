TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day moving average is $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $118.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $47.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TotalEnergies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,276,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,564 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,907,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,859,000 after purchasing an additional 205,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in TotalEnergies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,669,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,881,000 after purchasing an additional 145,964 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,440,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,573,000 after acquiring an additional 168,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,939,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,332,000 after acquiring an additional 581,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.