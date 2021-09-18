VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

VZIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VIZIO presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Shares of VIZIO stock opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65. VIZIO has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $401.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that VIZIO will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $177,036.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $35,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,898 shares of company stock worth $4,713,753 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth approximately $30,314,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth approximately $4,850,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth approximately $11,989,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth approximately $16,565,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth approximately $618,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

