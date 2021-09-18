ITM Power (LON:ITM) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of ITM Power (LON:ITM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ITM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ITM Power from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 526.67 ($6.88).

ITM stock opened at GBX 392.60 ($5.13) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 8.11. ITM Power has a 52 week low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 431.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 430.06. The firm has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.38.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

