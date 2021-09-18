FY2021 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $9.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.84. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.63 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FANG. Mizuho cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.84.

FANG stock opened at $82.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.78. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $102.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

