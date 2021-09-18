Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €237.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €265.47 ($312.31).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

VOW3 opened at €189.70 ($223.18) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €203.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is €214.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.50. Volkswagen has a one year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a one year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.