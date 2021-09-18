Baader Bank Reiterates €77.00 Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNR. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €85.12 ($100.14).

FRA:BNR opened at €83.36 ($98.07) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €84.78 and a 200-day moving average price of €78.11.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

