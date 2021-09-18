Baader Bank Reiterates €77.00 Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNR. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €85.12 ($100.14).

FRA:BNR opened at €83.36 ($98.07) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €84.78 and a 200-day moving average price of €78.11.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

