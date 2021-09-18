Chemring Group (LON:CHG) PT Raised to GBX 385

Chemring Group (LON:CHG) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 385 ($5.03) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON CHG opened at GBX 309 ($4.04) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56. Chemring Group has a 12 month low of GBX 225 ($2.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 346 ($4.52). The firm has a market capitalization of £874.21 million and a PE ratio of 22.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 316.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 294.40.

In other Chemring Group news, insider Michael Ord sold 165,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.68), for a total value of £466,100.88 ($608,963.78).

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

