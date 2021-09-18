Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €113.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KGX. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €88.55 ($104.17).

Kion Group stock opened at €81.76 ($96.19) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €89.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €86.15.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

