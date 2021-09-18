Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) to Strong Sell

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Plains GP alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PAGP. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Plains GP has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,015.00 and a beta of 2.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Plains GP by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains GP (PAGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.