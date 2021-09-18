Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

STSA has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $143.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $7.48.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 217.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

