NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ NBSE opened at $3.92 on Thursday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 80.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 121.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the period. 31.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

