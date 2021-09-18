National Bank Financial Comments on Pretium Resources Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pretium Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 13th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

PVG has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pretium Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.79.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $152.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.40 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,781,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,951,000 after acquiring an additional 113,807 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,060,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after acquiring an additional 463,315 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,401,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 103,446 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 330,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 199,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 404,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. 53.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

