FY2024 EPS Estimates for Repligen Co. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Repligen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $4.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.34. William Blair also issued estimates for Repligen’s FY2025 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.17.

Shares of RGEN opened at $306.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 171.45 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen has a one year low of $138.00 and a one year high of $310.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.91.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares in the company, valued at $63,222,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.13, for a total transaction of $1,128,802.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,154 shares of company stock worth $14,144,680. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the first quarter worth approximately $140,718,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 33.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,362,000 after purchasing an additional 435,972 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 336.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,820,000 after purchasing an additional 343,025 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 12.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,178,000 after purchasing an additional 166,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 12.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,266,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,845,000 after purchasing an additional 144,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

