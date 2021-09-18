Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Short Interest Update

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Arçelik Anonim Sirketi alerts:

ACKAY stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $24.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63.

Arçelik AS engages in the production, distribution, sales and marketing of consumer durable goods, and consumer electronics. It operates through the following segments: White Goods, Consumer Electronics and Other. The White Goods segment comprises of washing machines, dryers, dish washers, refrigerators, ovens, and cookers.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.